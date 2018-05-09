BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – Israel allegedly carried out an attack in southwestern Damascus tonight that targeted several sites near the provincial border of Al-Quneitra.

According to the Haaretz, the alleged Israeli strike was “thwarting a potential Iranian attack.”

However, the target of this alleged Israeli strike still remains unknown.

A source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News that the Syrian Air Defense did not down any Israeli missiles and the alleged attack destroyed two vehicles and a nearby storage in the Al-Kisweh area.

No casualties have been reported thus far.