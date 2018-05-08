BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Israeli AIr Force has allegedly struck the southwestern countryside of Damascus tonight, causing loud explosions close to the occupied Golan Heights.

According to preliminary reports from the area, the Israeli Air Force struck a military position near the town of Kisweh.

No casualties reported yet.

Some reports claim that the Israeli warplanes struck a Hezbollah convoy; however, it is still unconfirmed.

More details to come….

ALSO READ  First scenes from Douma after Russia declares victory in East Ghouta
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

dank fur kopf
Itâ€™s time someone struck Israel back.

Stern Daler
The Israeli want to provoke that. Use the Kopf You thank for.
Blink.

Abu bakr
Abu bakr
Hahahahahaha I love this 2 Zionist lapdogs soon to annihilated each other Iran and Israel, get ready people ww3 days away

