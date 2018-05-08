BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Israeli AIr Force has allegedly struck the southwestern countryside of Damascus tonight, causing loud explosions close to the occupied Golan Heights.

According to preliminary reports from the area, the Israeli Air Force struck a military position near the town of Kisweh.

No casualties reported yet.

Some reports claim that the Israeli warplanes struck a Hezbollah convoy; however, it is still unconfirmed.

More details to come….